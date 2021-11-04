With ‘Dopesick,’ Michael Keaton Revisits ‘Clean & Sober’ Territory

Michael Keaton’slatest role finds him playing a doctor who, in the course of treating his patients, winds up dealing with an OxyContin addiction of his own in the miniseries Dopesick. It’s not the first time Keaton’s portrayed the problems of addiction — he starred in the 1989 drama Clean and Sober. With 32 years having passed since he made that film, Keaton talked to us about how society has changed in terms of the way it deals with addiction. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Keaton)