Joining A Classic Rock Band Was A Queen-Sized Task For Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert first met Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor when he was a contestant on American Idol in 2009, and the two veteran musicians made an appearance on the show. (Longtime Lambert fans may remember that Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody was one of the songs he sang at his Idol audition.) Two years later, May and Taylor performed their first show with Lambert as their new singer, and they’ve been working together ever since, embarking on three major tours together. Tonight, the music of Queen will be featured in a new episode of Disney’s Family Singalong series, and Lambert will be one of the featured artists, along with Fall Out Boy, OneRepublic, Alessia Cara, and more. After a decade of working with the band, Lambert says his time with Queen has been both challenging and fulfilling. (Click on the media bar below to hear Adam Lambert)
The Queen Family Singalong airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC.