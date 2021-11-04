‘Dune’ Is Denis Villeneuve’s Dream Come Come

The new adaptation of Dune has been well received by critics and fans alike — in its first two weeks, it’s taken in more than $70 million in the U.S. and over $300 million worldwide. That success has been very sweet for the film’s director, Denis Villeneuve. More than five years ago, he told Variety that adapting Dune was “a longstanding dream” of his, and he formally got involved with the project in early 2017. So writing and filming Dune, Villeneuve told us, was more than just a project for him — it was the fulfillment of his lifelong passion for the original novel.(Click on the media bar below to hear Denis Villeneuve)
Duneis now playing in theaters and currently streaming on HBO Max.