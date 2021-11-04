As 007, Daniel Craig Was A Big Bond History Buff

With Daniel Craig finishing up his long-running stint as James Bond in the iconic film series, he’s been looking back at the time he spent as Agent 007 with plenty of fond memories. Two of the five Bond movies he made, Skyfall and Spectre, were with Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes. Craig told us that the two of them spent a lot of time watching the older Bond movies together, because they wanted their work to be something of an homage to so many of the great films the franchise has produced.(Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Craig)