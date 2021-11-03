Why Taylor Kinney Still Loves His ‘Chicago Fire’ Character After 10 Years

Taylor Kinney is now one of the few remaining members of the original cast still on Chicago Fire as it passes the 200-episode mark in its 10th season. Playing the show’s Lieutenant Severide has been a great experience for Kinney, and after all of these years in the role, he says he’s found plenty to admire about the character, though there’s one attribute he says he likes the best. (Click on the media bar below to hear Taylor Kinney)
