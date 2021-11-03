‘The Harder They Fall’ Turned Regina King Into A Western Fan

The Harder They Fall completely reimagines the American Western genre, as it takes a story based on real-life characters in the 1800s Old West and recasts them with a crew of actors who are all African-American. Oscar- and Emmy-winner Regina King is part of a cast that includes Idris Elba, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, and Zazie Beetz, and King told us this was the first time she had ever even considered taking a job in the Western genre, thanks to the unique vision of director/writer Jeymes Samuel. (Click on the media bar below to hear Regina King)
The Harder They Fall is currently streaming on Netflix