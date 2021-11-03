‘The Harder They Fall’ Turned Regina King Into A Western Fan

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
THE HARDER THEY FALL: REGINA KING as TRUDY SMITH in THE HARDER THEY FALL Cr. DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

The Harder They Fall completely reimagines the American Western genre, as it takes a story based on real-life characters in the 1800s Old West and recasts them with a crew of actors who are all African-American. Oscar- and Emmy-winner Regina King is part of a cast that includes Idris Elba, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, and Zazie Beetz, and King told us this was the first time she had ever even considered taking a job in the Western genre, thanks to the unique vision of director/writer Jeymes Samuel. (Click on the media bar below to hear Regina King)

The Harder They Fall is currently streaming on Netflix

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak