Going Back To The ’60s In ‘Soho,’ Anya Taylor-Joy Enjoyed The Old-Style Filmmaking

As a time-travel movie, Last Night in Soho takes place in both the present day and back in the 1960s. But the filmmaking techniques employed by director Edgar Wright are much more of a throwback to the ’60s than today’s computer-driven spectacles. Anya Taylor-Joy, who stars in the film with Matt Smith, told us that Wright’s insistence on using practical effects made the shoot a lot more challenging at times, but she’s also incredibly proud of what they were able to accomplish using those old methods. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anya Taylor-Joy)