Why Turning ‘FBI’ Into A Block Party Works For Dick Wolf

When it comes to network television, Dick Wolfis the unabashed king of stacking. Several times during his production career, Wolf has managed to land back-to-back shows on networks, often involving his franchises and their spin-offs. Now, he’s taken it to a whole new level, since he’s got back-to-back-to-back shows filling up prime-time programming on two networks on two nights: his Chicago franchise on NBC’s Wednesdays, and his FBI franchise on CBS’s Tuesdays. Wolf just completed the Tuesday night “super-stack” by adding FBI: International to the CBS Tuesday lineup, and he told us why the strategy of putting these shows together on one night has been such a successful one. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dick Wolf)