The Moment Adele Knew She’d Make It Big

After a long break, Adele has returned to the music charts with the single Easy on Me, the first release from her anxiously anticipated new album, 30. After the massive out-of-the-box success of her previous two albums, 21 and 25, it’s hard to fathom that, for several months, her debut album struggled to find an American audience. (It was only after Adele’s appearance on Saturday Night Live that 19 cracked the Top 50 on the Billboard albums chart, and it wasn’t until after she won two Grammy Awards the following year that the album cracked the Top 10.) But those early struggles left Adele rightfully undeterred, since she says she’d known since she was a teen that she could be a successful singer. (Click on the media bar below to hear Adele)
Adele’s 30 will be released on LP, CD, and digital formats on November 19.