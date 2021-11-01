Marvel President Sees ‘Eternals’ Taking MCU In A Great New Direction

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Ajak (Salma Hayek) in Marvel Studios’ ETERNALS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

As President of Marvel Studios and producer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Kevin Feige has presided over the most profitable film series in Hollywood history. However, the franchise is at a turning point, now that the Avengers saga has wrapped up, and the MCU is moving into a new phase. So far, the results have been good, with Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings both doing well at the box office despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But now, the new Phase 4 will be tested as its first new “superhero group” movie, Eternals, is released. Feige is optimistic about the potential of Eternals, and he credits the film’s Oscar-winning director, Chloé Zhao, with bringing a fresh set of eyes and ideas to the movie and the MCU. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Feige)

Eternals opens in theaters this Friday.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak