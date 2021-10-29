With Denis Villenueve On Board, Oscar Isaac Really Wanted To Do ‘Dune’

The prerelease buzz on Dune was apparently pretty accurate, with the film easily leading the box office pack last weekend, despite the fact that it was also available for in-home streaming. Its $41 million opening weekend in the U.S. means the movie’s already made more than $200 million worldwide, and the film’s second part got the green light this week. It’s obviously been a triumphant week for writer, director, and producer Denis Villeneuve, who signed on with the film nearly five years ago and has worked tirelessly to shepherd it through the production process. And sharing in that glee is the film’s star, Oscar Isaac who wanted to be in the film so badly that he reached out to Villeneuve early on to signal his interest. Fortunately, he told us, Villeneuve was interested in him, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Oscar Isaac)
Duneis now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.