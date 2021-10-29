Why ‘Easily Scared’ Keri Russell Chose To Make ‘Antlers’

Antlers is a new horror film about the strange things happening in a small Oregon town and the supernatural creature that may be the cause. Keri Russell stars as a teacher who suspects one of her students may be responsible for the creature’s presence, and Jesse Plemons co-stars as her brother, the town’s sheriff charged with hunting down the creature. Horror is a film genre that Russell doesn’t have much experience with — her only previous credit in a horror film was 2013’s Dark Skies. Perhaps that’s because Russell admits to being easily frightened herself. But when it came to Antlers, she told us she was drawn to director and co-writer Scott Cooper, whose work she’s admired in the past. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keri Russell)