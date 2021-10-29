‘Soho’ Singing Scenes Were Electric For Anya Taylor-Joy

While Last Night in Soho is primarily a drama with time-travel elements, music is the film’s undercurrent. Much of the film is set in the 1960s, and director Edgar Wright uses his love of the era’s music to set the tone, especially since the lead character, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, is a pop singer. That, of course, meant that Taylor-Joy got to do some of her own singing in the film, and she told us those scenes — especially the ones featuring co-star Matt Smith — were unforgettable and possibly life-changing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anya Taylor-Joy)