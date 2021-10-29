Hang Ten, Break Four: Patrick Swayze’s Challenging ‘Point Break’ Experience

Over the course of his career, the late Patrick Swayze starred in several action movies, but the one that found the most critical acceptance — and has also developed a cult following over the years — was 1991’s Point Break. In the film, he played the leader of a group of surfers and, as was customary for Swayze, he insisted on doing most of his own stunt work. That meant 55 skydiving jumps for one scene, but it also meant a lot of surfing. Even though he received a lot of training, he still broke four of his ribs while surfing and, when the film was released, he talked about how difficult it was to film all of those surfing scenes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Swayze)
Point Break is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.