Apple TV+ Releases ‘Servant’ Season 3 Trailer

Apple TV+ today unveiled a first-look teaser at season three of acclaimed Apple Original series “Servant.” The 10-episode third season of “Servant” will debut with the first episode on Friday, January 21, 2022, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.
From executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, “Servant” follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.
The ensemble cast of stars returning for “Servant” season three includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, with new addition Sunita Mani (“Spirited,” “Mr. Robot,” “GLOW”).