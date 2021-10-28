What Michael Keaton’s Gotten From Keeping It Real

Over the past few years, Michael Keaton’s taken a lot of projects based on people’s real-life stories, including playing McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc in The Founder, lawyer Ramsey Clark in The Trial of the Chicago 7, a CIA operative in The Company, another lawyer in Worth, and now a doctor in the TV dramatization of another true story, Dopesick. In each of these projects, he’s been playing characters who were in difficult decisions and tried their best to do the right thing. In talking to Keaton about Dopesick, we asked if there’s something personally fulfilling about taking on the roles of these do-gooders. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Keaton)