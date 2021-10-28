‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Keeps The Spirit Of Kate Mulgrew’s ‘Voyager’ Character Intact

Even though many years have passed since Kate Mulgrewwas on Star Trek: Voyager, her Captain Janeway character doesn’t look any older on the new series Star Trek: Prodigy! But then again, that’s one of the perks of working on an animated series. Also, the fact that she now exists as a hologram within a starship’s computer system gives her the ability to act in some pretty unexpected ways. But, when it comes right down to it, the spirit of Capt. Janeway’s made it through intact from Voyager, and Mulgrew’s very pleased with that. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kate Mulgrew)