Kit Harrington Knows You’ll Enjoy Meeting ‘Eternals’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has moved into its next phase, we’re seeing plenty of new characters that we haven’t seen before, like Shang-Chi in the recent Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Next up is a movie featuring a whole new set of heroes to add to the franchise, the alien beings known as Eternals. Kit Harrington, who plays a human in a relationship with one of the Eternals, says that part of the fun of the movie is meeting a whole new group of characters and getting to know both their powers and personalities from scratch. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kit Harrington)

 Eternals opens in theaters on November 5.

