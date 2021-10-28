Big Bond Fan Rami Malek Shares 007 Memories, On-Screen and On-Set

Rami Malek counts himself among the millions of James Bond fans worldwide, having watched the series from its ’60s Connery classics to its modern-day adventures with Daniel Craig. Since he is a big fan, it was truly an honor for him to be cast in the 25th Bond film (and Craig’s 007 swan song), No Time to Die. We spoke to Malek about his love of the franchise, and he shared some of his favorite films and a favorite moment from Craig’s tenure in the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rami Malek)