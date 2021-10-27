‘The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles ‘ Premiering November 24 On Paramount+

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today revealed the official trailer for the highly anticipated original unscripted series THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING: LOS ANGELES, which premieres exclusively on the service Wednesday, Nov. 24. The multi-episode docuseries will reunite original Los Angeles cast members Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan and Tami Roman in the same iconic Venice beach house from 1993.
This groundbreaking season of THE REAL WORLD made history with a number of series firsts, including never-before-seen “confessional” style interviews, cast members exiting mid-season with new houseguests moving in, a wedding and more. The series also tackled important issues such as same-sex relationships, abortion, consent, safe sex and eating disorders. After spending decades apart, the roommates will reconnect to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling, and they’ll discover, once again, what happens when people stop being polite… and start getting real.