‘Lean’ Times For Morgan Freeman: Principal Left Him Intimidated

In terms of his career, Morgan Freeman was definitely what you would call a late bloomer. Though he usually found enough roles to be able to pay the bills — including his now-legendary appearances on the kids’ show The Electric Company — he didn’t land his first starring role in a Hollywood movie until he was in his 50s. One of Freeman’s earliest hit movies was 1989’s Lean on Me, a true story in which he played Joe Clark, the principal of a troubled New Jersey high school who helps its students beat the odds. While the movie was being made, Clark was often there on the set, watching his life story being filmed. Freeman admitted that Clark’s presence actually made his job a little more difficult as they were filming. (Click on the media bar below to hear Morgan Freeman)
