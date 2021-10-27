Jamie Lee Curtis Never Expected To Still Be Celebrating ‘Halloween’

Even though her mother was in one of the scariest movies ever, Jamie Lee Curtis never had any intention of becoming best known for scary movies herself. But, as fate would have it, her film debut came in the original Halloween, and a legend was born — although, at the time, she didn’t realize that’s what was happening. Curtis admits she thought the first Halloween movie would be a one-time role for her, and she continues to be surprised that people want her to keep returning for more Halloween movies, like the new Halloween Kills. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jamie Lee Curtis)