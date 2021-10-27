‘CSI’ Role Blinded William Petersen With Science!

With the return of the CSI franchise in CSI: Vegas, William Petersen has returned to the fold as the franchise’s original lead character, Gil Grissom. Before leaving CSI the first time, Petersen spent close to 200 episodes playing the character. Petersen told us that playing the role had a profound impact on him, as it opened up a whole new world of interests for him. (Click on the media bar below to hear William Petersen)
CSI: Vegas airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS and starts streaming the following day on Paramount+.