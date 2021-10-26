On ‘The Last Duel,’ Jodie Comer Helped Writers Get Their Last Words

By Hollywood Outbreak
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Jodie Comer attends The Last Duel New York Premiere on October 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

When Jodie Comer signed on to star in The Last Duel it was while writers Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Nicole Holofcener were still working on revisions to the script. And though Comer was certainly attracted to what she saw in the early drafts of the screenplay, she grew to love it even more as they drew closer to the start of shooting. Why? Comer told us that, as the script was being finalized, she felt like the writers got her involved in the process and valued her input. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jodie Comer)

The Last Duel is now playing in theaters.

