Warren Beatty Saw A Common Thread Running Through ‘Reds’ & ‘Dick Tracy’

Warren Beatty originally made a name for himself as an actor, starring in such memorable 1960s films as Splendor in the Grass and Bonnie and Clyde. But in the 1970s, he expanded his aspirations into writing, directing, and producing, By the end of the decade, he became the first person ever to be nominated for Oscars in acting, directing, writing, and producing categories for the same film, 1978’s Heaven Can Wait. In 1981, he repeated that feat with Reds, winning the award for Best Director. (The number of people who have done that since Beatty? Zero!) In 1990, Beatty produced, starred, and directed in an adaptation of the famous comic strip Dick Tracy. Though he didn’t write the script for that film, he told us he felt the same way about Dick Tracy that he did about Reds. (Click on the media bar below to hear Warren Beatty)
Dick Tracy and Reds are available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.