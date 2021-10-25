Kelly Clarkson’s In Awe Of New ‘Voice’ Coach Ariana Grande’s Instincts

Kelly Clarkson’sbeen an Ariana Grande fan for years. Now, they’re also co-workers, since Grande’s joined The Voice as its newest coach. And as much as she wants to win the friendly competition between the coaches, Clarkson admits it might be a little difficult going up against Grande. According to Clarkson, Grande’s expertise goes way beyond just knowing how to sing a song, and she thinks Grande has incredible instincts. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelly Clarkson)
The Voice airs Monday & Tuesday nights at 8/7c, and each episode starts streaming the following day on Peacock