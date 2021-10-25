Did Fiction Imitate Life For Jon Favreau With ‘Swingers’?

When Jon Favreau launched his Hollywood acting career in the early ’90s, he primarily appeared in supporting acting roles, in films like Rudy and Batman Forever, which only hinted at the amount of talent he possessed. To get his first starring role, he had to write himself a part — that of Mike Peters in the movie Swingers. That was just a prelude to much greater things to come, including creating The Mandalorian and directing films for both Disney and Marvel. But Swingers was the movie that really got his career off the ground, along with his friend Vince Vaughn’s. When it was released, Favreau was natural enough in the role that people assumed the screenplay was, in fact, based on his own life. While some of the scenes might resemble things he’d done, he told us 25 years ago, most of the Swingers story was purely fiction. (Click on the media below to hear Jon Favreau)
Swingers is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.