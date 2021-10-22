Larry David’s Been Writing ‘Curb’ Like There’s No Tomorrow!

One of the more memorable Seinfeld episodes featuring George Costanza had the character leaving his work meetings whenever he told a joke that left his co-workers laughing, walking off by saying, “That’s it for me, goodnight everybody!” Not surprisingly, that’s the way Larry David, upon whom the Costanza character was based, likes to operate. The 11th season of his hit HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm premieres this weekend. The first 10 seasons were spread across 20 years; on occasion, David has been reluctant to commit to a new season until he’d come across an idea he was happy with. (Well, as happy as Larry David gets.) Since he literally never knows whether this will be the show’s swan song, he says that he follows the formula he had on Seinfeld, treating every season as if it’s the last. (Click on the media bar below to hear Larry David)