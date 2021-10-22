‘Dune’ Solidified Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya’s Love For Denis Villeneuve

The new movie adaptation of Dune — part one of a two-film series — was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, an Oscar nominee for his work on Arrival. His involvement in the film attracted a lot of big-name talent to the cast, including Academy Award winner Javier Bardem, Oscar nominees Timothée Chalamet and Josh Brolin, and Golden Globe winner Oscar Issac, along with Jason Momoa, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson. When we spoke with Chalemet and Zendaya, they sang Villeneuve’s praises and talked about how much they enjoyed working with him on the set. (Click on the media bar below to Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya)
Dune is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.