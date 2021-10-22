Apple TV+ Renews ‘Mythic Quest’ For Seasons 3 & 4
Apple TV+ hasannounced a season three and four pick-up of “Mythic Quest,” the hit sitcom from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, which has been hailed by critics as “hilarious and endearing,” “a ton of fun,” and “the best workplace comedy on TV.” McElhenney, who also stars, shared the news in his signature comedic style with a video featuring fellow Apple TV+ star and Emmy Award-winner Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), and Academy Award-winner Sir Anthony Hopkins, who recently earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Narrator for his guest star role in the “Mythic Quest” special, “Everlight.” Boasting a 100% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series is set to open the writers’ room for season three later this year.
“Mythic Quest” follows the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. In addition to McElhenney, who stars as the fictional company’s creative director, Ian Grimm, the ensemble cast includes Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis and David Hornsby, who also executive produces. Additional cast includes Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee and Jonathan Wiggs. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft Film & Television.
“Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team’s sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of ‘Mythic Quest,'” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy.”