Anya Taylor-Joy: Director Edgar Wright A Perfect Fit For ‘Last Night In Soho’

Last Night in Soho is a film that traverses a few different genres, as it mixes time travel, music, and a little bit of terror. Anya Taylor-Joy, an Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner for her role in The Queen’s Gambit, plays a different kind of queen in the film — she’s a ’60s pop music queen whose body becomes inhabited by a modern-day fashion designer who mysteriously leaps back in time. The film was co-written and directed by Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and Taylor-Joy told us he was the perfect person to take on the challenge of a movie like Last Night in Soho. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anya Taylor-Joy)
Last Night in Soho opens in theaters on October 29.