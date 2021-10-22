Anya Taylor-Joy: Director Edgar Wright A Perfect Fit For ‘Last Night In Soho’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Sandie and Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise in Edgar Wright’s LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, a Focus Features release. Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

Last Night in Soho is a film that traverses a few different genres, as it mixes time travel, music, and a little bit of terror. Anya Taylor-Joy, an Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner for her role in The Queen’s Gambit, plays a different kind of queen in the film — she’s a ’60s pop music queen whose body becomes inhabited by a modern-day fashion designer who mysteriously leaps back in time. The film was co-written and directed by Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and Taylor-Joy told us he was the perfect person to take on the challenge of a movie like Last Night in Soho. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anya Taylor-Joy)

 Last Night in Soho opens in theaters on October 29.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak