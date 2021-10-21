To Be A Bond Villain, Rami Malek Looked To A Master For Inspiration

Rami Malek may be an Oscar-winning actor himself, but he’s not shy about admitting he wanted to seek out a little extra inspiration when he was asked to play the bad guy in the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die. He had plenty of Bond villains to choose from over the years, of course, but he specifically looked to another Oscar winner, Javier Bardem. Malek told us that Bardem’s prowess in Skyfall, as well as some of his other films, was simply amazing, and he really wanted to capture some of the magic he saw in those performances. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rami Malek)