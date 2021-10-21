How’s The New ‘Chucky’ Series? The Voice Of Chucky Speaks Out!

Brad Dourif may not be a household name, but he’s certainly well-known in certain circles. He’s an Oscar nominee (for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest) and an Emmy nominee (Deadwood), but he’s a legend among fans of The X-Files for his guest appearance on that show, and among fans of the Child’s Play franchise, since he’s provided the voice of Chucky in seven of the eight films. Dourif is back in the role again on the new ChuckyTV series, and he was pleasantly surprised when he saw how good the new episodes are. When we spoke to him, he gave a lot of the credit to the franchise’s creator, Don Mancini, for developing a character — evil as it may be — that audiences have wanted to see again and again. (Click on the media bar below to hear Brad Dourif)
Chuckyairs Tuesday nights on USA Network and Syfy.