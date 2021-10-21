Dick Wolf: 23 Seasons In, Mariska Hargitary Is Still A ‘Force Of Nature’ On ‘SVU’

Tonight’s episode of Law & Order: SVU marks an extremely rare milestone, one that’s shared with only two other primetime dramas in television history: its 500th episode. Fittingly enough, the honor of directing the landmark episode went to the woman who’s been with the show since Day One: its star, Mariska Hargitay. After working with her for more than two decades, SVU creator/producer Dick Wolf is one of Hargitay’s biggest fans. Over the years Wolf has spoken about the compassion she’s brought to the set for two decades. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dick Wolf)
