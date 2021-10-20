With ‘Eternals,’ Angelina Jolie Wants To See Her Fans Back In Theaters

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit America 19 months ago, two Angelina Jolie films have been released in theaters, but neither was able to lure many people into theaters. Then again, neither of those films was a Marvel release. Eternals is likely to fare far better, as it introduces a new crew of superheroes — a band of immortal aliens — into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s plenty of action, and there are plenty of special effects, making it a movie that Jolie says is definitely better on the big screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Angelina Jolie)