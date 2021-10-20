With ‘Eternals,’ Angelina Jolie Wants To See Her Fans Back In Theaters

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Angelina Jolie is seen onstage at the Premiere of Marvel Studios’ Eternals on October 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit America 19 months ago, two Angelina Jolie films have been released in theaters, but neither was able to lure many people into theaters. Then again, neither of those films was a Marvel release. Eternals is likely to fare far better, as it introduces a new crew of superheroes — a band of immortal aliens — into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s plenty of action, and there are plenty of special effects, making it a movie that Jolie says is definitely better on the big screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Angelina Jolie)

Eternals opens in theaters on November 5.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak