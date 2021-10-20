Playing The Junior Version Of Junior Soprano Wasn’t Easy For Corey Stoll

As a prequel to The Sopranos, the new filmThe Many Saints of Newark introduces younger versions of many characters from the original show, played — for obvious reasons — by new actors. That, of course, made it difficult for a lot of the film’s cast, because they knew they would certainly be facing comparisons to those who played the roles first and so brilliantly. (Over the course of its six seasons and 86 episodes, The Sopranos received 32 Emmy Award nominations in acting categories, winning nine times.) In The Many Saints of Newark, Corey Stoll plays Junior Soprano, the role originated by two-time Emmy nominee Dominic Chianese, and he acknowledged that following in Chianese’s footsteps was a real challenge. (Click on the media bar below to hear Corey Stoll)