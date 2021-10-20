‘Everybody Loves Natti’ Premiering November 19 On Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video announced today the upcoming Original series Everybody Loves Natti, a six-episode docuseries that follows Dominican reggaeton superstar Natti Natasha. Everybody Loves Natti will premiere November 19 exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, Spanish-speaking countries and territories in Latin America, New Zealand, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and United Arab Emirates, with a worldwide release to follow.
Although Natti Natasha has amassed billions of views on YouTube (and over 75 million devoted social media followers), the new Amazon Original reality series marks the first time she’s shared the intimate details of her personal life, including her relationship with her manager, Raphy Pina. Together, they navigate her latest album NATTIVIDAD, life in Miami with their newly blended family, her dreams of worldwide recognition, and a surprise baby on the way. The all-access series also offers an inside look at how the self-made star arrived at the forefront of today’s booming Latin music scene, featuring friends and collaborators who’ve shared in her journey, including Daddy Yankee, Prince Royce, Becky G, Yovanna Ventura, Ariadna Gutiérrez, and more. Beyond her road to success and day-to-day life in Miami with her growing family, viewers will also get Natti’s firsthand account of the personal struggles she’s overcome, including fertility issues and the trials and tribulations of life as a Dominican immigrant.