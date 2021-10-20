‘Chicago Fire’s’ Kara Killmer Picks Her Hottest Episode

By Hollywood Outbreak
Kara Kilmer as Sylvie Brett — (Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC)

As Chicago Fire passes the 200-episode milestone, a lot of its stars have been celebrating the show’s history, longevity, and legacy lately. Kara Killmer joined the show in its third season, making her a part of 154 of those episodes. With so many of them to choose from, we asked Killmer if she had a definite favorite from her eight seasons on Chicago Fire. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kara Killmer)

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC, and episodes begin streaming the following day on Peacock.

New Trailers

