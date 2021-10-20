Adult Swim Releases Trailer For The Final Season Of ‘Squidbillies’

The oldest Squid in the Game returns for one last blast starting Sunday, November 7th on Adult Swim. Squidbillies will feature two new episodes each week starting at midnight (ET/PT).
Squidbillies, the show you love to overlook, is back for a 13th and final season. Join Early, Rusty, and Granny Cuyler for 10 brand new episodes of jackwoods backassery. Sorry – backwoods jackassery.
The new season features all-new covers of the show’s opening theme song performed by Willie Nelson, Amanda Shires, Sturgill Simpson, and more.
In addition to new cover artists, the search for a new Early Cuyler has been underway with numerous voice auditions held. Stay tuned to find out who will be the chosen one.
Squidbillies is a quarter-hour animated comedy series that follows the Cuyler Family, America’s favorite rural hell-raising cephalopods who call the mountains of fictional Dougal County, Georgia their home. The show is written and produced by Dave Willis, Jim Fortier, and Alan Steadman. Binge all previous 123 episodes of Squidbillies on HBO Max before the new season so you’ll know what’s going on!
During this year’s global virtual Adult Swim Festival November 12 – 13, head back to Blue Ridge Mountains for the Squidbillies panel featuring series creators and cast as they reflect on memorable squids moments and celebrate the final season. Fans can stream the event exclusively on the Adult Swim YouTube Channel. For more information, visit the official Adult Swim Festival website.
The show first premiered on Adult Swim in 2005 and is one of the longest-running animated shows on the network today.