On ‘The Voice,’ Ariana Grande Has Super-Secret Newbie Powers

As a new coach on The Voice, Ariana Grande doesn’t have the experience that Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, or John Legend have had. She hasn’t been battle-tested the way they have. She hasn’t been through the emotional ups and downs of the competition, like the others have. And while others may look at those things as being a disadvantage, Grande sees them in the completely opposite way. She says that being the new kid in town is actually her secret weapon! (Click on the media bar below to hear Ariana Grande)
