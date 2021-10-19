Let’s Make A ‘Duel’: What Made The Movie Memorable For Jodie Comer

Making her new movie, The Last Duel, may very well have been the most memorable work experience of Jodie Comer’s professional life so far. Why? Well, beyond the fact that it’s a medieval period piece (with all of the requisite attire and trappings), and the fact that the screenplay was written by co-stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, Comer told us she had an incredible time working with director Ridley Scott, and she’ll never forget how emotional it was to have the COVID-19 pandemic halt the shoot midway through filming. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jodie Comer)