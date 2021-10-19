Eve Wants Fans To Keep Coming Back To ‘Queens’

The new musical drama Queens takes us back into the world of ’90s-era hip-hop, focusing on one of the era’s hottest (fictional) girl groups as they decide to reunite in the present for a second shot at success. Three of the group’s four members are women with legitimate hit-making success in real life — Brandy, Eve, and 3LW’s Naturi Naughton. (The group’s fourth member is actress Nadine Velazquez, and ’90s rapper Cam’Ron has a recurring role playing a fictionalized version of himself.) Early critical reaction to the show has been positive, but now audiences will get a chance to judge for themselves. When they do get a chance to see it, Eve hopes the show hits all the right notes with them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Eve)
Queens airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC and starts streaming the following day on Hulu.