How Larry Hagman Found His Way To ‘Dallas’

There was once a time when Larry Hagman thought he’d never escape the shadow of his first career-defining role, as Maj. Tony Nelson on I Dream of Jeannie. And while that comedy still looms large in the late actor’s portfolio, it’s a distant second to the character that seemed to define pop culture for a generation, J.R. Ewing of Dallas. Of course, when he was first offered the role, he had no idea that the show (and his character) would catch fire the way it did. But when he was first considering taking the show, Hagman once told us he felt like Dallas had a lot going for it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Larry Hagman)
Dallas is currently streaming on IMDbTV and available on DVD and most digital platforms.