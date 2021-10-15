Kate Beckinsale Is ‘Guilty’ Of Wanting To Be On TV Again

Before starring in The Widow two years ago, it had been more than two decades since Kate Beckinsale had done a television project, focusing almost exclusively on films instead. But now, she’s back on the small screen in Guilty Party, a dark comedy that finds her playing a journalist trying to uncover the truth about a woman who may or may not have killed her husband. After going such a long time without taking any TV roles, why did Beckinsale jump into another series? She told us she found the idea of getting deeper into a character to be a really appealing one. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kate Beckinsale)
Guilty Party is currently streaming on Paramount+.