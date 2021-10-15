Jamie Lee Curtis Doesn’t Get The Appeal Of Horror Movies (But She Gets The Jobs)

There may not be an official throne or crown, but Jamie Lee Curtis is surely the reigning queen of horror movies, with a history that stretches back to the very start of the Halloween franchise in 1978. (Of course, she may have inherited the title from her mother, Psycho’sJanet Leigh.) Still, having made as many horror films as she has — including the current Halloween Kills — she still finds herself at a loss when it comes to understanding why people want to be scared so much! (Click on the media bar below to hear Jamie Lee Curtis)