Brian Cox Sees Plenty Of Shakespeare In ‘Succession’

Coming off a second season in which it won seven Primetime Emmy Awards (including Outstanding Drama Series), Succession has returned for a new season of family intrigue and treachery. Brian Cox, who stars as the patriarch of the Roy family, has performed the works of William Shakespeare extensively, including stints with the world-renowned Royal Shakespeare Company (based in Shakespeare’s hometown of Stratford-upon-Avon, England) and London’s much-acclaimed Royal National Theater. And Cox told us that he can definitely see some Shakespearian parallels in the story arcs of Succession. (Click on the media bar below to hear Brian Cox)