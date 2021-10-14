With ‘Ghosts,’ Rose McIver’s Got Another Show To Die For

Having starred on The CW’s iZombie for four seasons, Rose McIver is no stranger to supernatural comedy. So her new show on CBS, Ghosts, is right in her haunted wheelhouse. In talking about the show — which focuses on a couple that moves into a new home populated by generations’ worth of residents who died there — McIver joked about how she may never be able to be able to make another show about living people again! (Click on the media bar below to hear Rose McIver)
Ghosts airs Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS then starts streaming on Paramount+ the following day.