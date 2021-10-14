Paramount+ Releases New Trailer For ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Starring Jeremy Renner

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today released the official trailer and key art for its upcoming new original drama series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. From Academy Award(R) nominee and “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan, and Hugh Dillon, the 10-episode season will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 14 and features an all-star cast including Academy Award(R) nominee , Academy Award(R) winner Dianne Wiest, Emmy Award(R) winner Kyle Chandler, Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird and Tobi Bamtefa.
MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.