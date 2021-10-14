Daniel Craig & 007’s Changing Attitudes Toward The Bond Films’ Women

As he’s been portrayed through the years, James Bond is not only one of the world’s preeminent secret agents, he’s also one of the world’s most successful ladies’ men, as well. But now, of course, we’re living in a time when #MeToo allegations and their consequences have made Bond’s breed a thing of the past. WithDaniel Craigclosing out his run as Agent 007 in No Time to Die, he told us he’s had plenty of discussions with the film’s producers about how his treatment of women should be portrayed in today’s world. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Craig)