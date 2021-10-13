Oscar Isaac: Charles Addams Made A Brilliant ‘Family’ For Generations To Enjoy

Although many people became aware of The Addams Family through the television sitcom in the 1960s, the characters themselves have been around since 1938, when they sprang from the pen of cartoonist Charles Addams. In the two latest Addams Family movies, Oscar Isaac has provided the voice for the oddball family’s patriarch, Gomez. Over the years, Issac has become well acquainted with all of the various incarnations of The Addams Family, going back to those comic strips in The New Yorker, and he’s marveled at the amazing characters Addams created all those years ago. (Click on the media bar below to hear Oscar Isaac)

The Addams Family 2 is now playing in theaters and available on most digital platforms.

